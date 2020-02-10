NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) COO Abel L. Iglesias Buys 1,250 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) COO Abel L. Iglesias acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $24,987.50.

NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. 89,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.