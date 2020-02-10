NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.99% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $50.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

