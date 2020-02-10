Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) is Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,929. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

