NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $226,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.74. 1,916,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $181.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.