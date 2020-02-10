NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.74. 1,894,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average of $232.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $181.02 and a 1-year high of $271.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

