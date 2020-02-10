Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,460,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 76,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Nike worth $350,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,136,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nike by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,799,000 after purchasing an additional 662,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 407,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

