Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nike worth $127,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.51. 1,960,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. The company has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

