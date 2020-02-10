Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.