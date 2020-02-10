Niobium Coin (NBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,978.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.44 million and $3,978.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

