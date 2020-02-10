Nitro (NOX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Nitro has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nitro token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a market capitalization of $41,321.00 and approximately $308.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nitro’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

