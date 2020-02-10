NIX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,466.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $20.33, $7.50 and $10.39. NIX has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $93,466.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,797.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.29 or 0.02225212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.85 or 0.04485703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00746698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00862108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010125 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00695828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.