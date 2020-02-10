NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.97. 11,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.22. NMI has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $35.79.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,875. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NMI by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

