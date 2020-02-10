NOIA Network Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $61,611.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,203,241 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

