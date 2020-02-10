Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.07 ($4.73).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOKIA shares. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.