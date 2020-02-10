Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. Norbord has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norbord by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Norbord by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.