Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Norbord in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Norbord alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Norbord stock opened at C$40.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. Norbord has a one year low of C$26.31 and a one year high of C$42.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$955,220.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.