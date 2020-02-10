Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.25.

OSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Norbord alerts:

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$955,220.

Norbord stock opened at C$40.77 on Monday. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$26.31 and a twelve month high of C$42.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.