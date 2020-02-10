Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NAT opened at $3.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.92. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

