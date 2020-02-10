Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,582 shares in the company, valued at $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $175.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.38. Nordson has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

