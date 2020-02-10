Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,534. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $166.57 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

