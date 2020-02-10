Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.