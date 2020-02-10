North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.12. 41,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.30. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.87 and a 52 week high of C$18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.09.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

