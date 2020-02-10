Northcoast Research Weighs in on Snap-on Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNA. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $155.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.