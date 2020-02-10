Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $9.32 on Monday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

