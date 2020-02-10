NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.80.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

