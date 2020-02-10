NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.25. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.80.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.91. 544,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

