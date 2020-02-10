nOS (NOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,109.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. nOS has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $58,109.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official website for nOS is nos.io. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

