Nuggets Reaches One Day Volume of $2,816.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2,816.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.03557479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00257990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

