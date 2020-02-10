NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.27 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One NULS token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003502 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, ChaoEX, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last week, NULS has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $25.27 million and $3.34 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, Binance, ChaoEX, QBTC, CoinBene, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.