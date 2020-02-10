Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cleveland Research

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cleveland Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of NTR opened at $43.08 on Monday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

