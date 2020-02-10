Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $58.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.26.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. 849,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 78.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 29.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

