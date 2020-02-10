NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,687,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $259.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.31.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

