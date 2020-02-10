NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765.

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. S&P Equity Research raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.71.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.