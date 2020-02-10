Nxt Trading 10.1% Higher This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Nxt has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, HitBTC, C-CEX, SouthXchange, Indodax, OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

