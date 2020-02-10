Nyzo (NYZO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $264,950.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $264,950.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,705,107 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

