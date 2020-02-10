Ocado Group (OCDO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ocado Group (LON: OCDO):

2/10/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/31/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/12/2019 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:OCDO traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,217 ($16.01). 1,024,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,279 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,257.74.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

