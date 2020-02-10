Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCDO. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.93 ($16.49).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,279 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,257.74. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 836.40 ($11.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.