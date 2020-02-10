Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OCUL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of OCUL remained flat at $$5.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 820,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 592,237 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 97,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

