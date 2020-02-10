ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Reaches $294,691.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. ODUWA has a market cap of $294,691.00 and approximately $56,915.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048689 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,831.07 or 1.00335672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000646 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

