Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, FCoin, Kucoin and Gate.io. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $738,737.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,301,866,840 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kucoin, Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

