Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $1,297,900.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $1,297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.76. 1,339,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,699. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.97. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Growth Interface Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 45.6% during the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Okta by 4.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Okta by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 24.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

