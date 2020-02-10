Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.06.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Okta stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. 67,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.44 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 86,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $11,218,012.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,532 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 21.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

