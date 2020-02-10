Old Dominion Freight Line to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of ODFL opened at $220.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,705,000 after purchasing an additional 495,064 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,779,000 after purchasing an additional 236,001 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 557,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.