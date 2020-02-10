Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.37% of Old Republic International worth $161,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,950 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,541,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 299,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.03. 460,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.