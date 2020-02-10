Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.31, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.64. Olin has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Olin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

