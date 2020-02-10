Olsen Per Wold Sells 20,282 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,318,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,810,159. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

