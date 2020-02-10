Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,326,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,765,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,625. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

