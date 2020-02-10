OmiseGO Achieves Market Cap of $156.68 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $156.68 million and $97.65 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00011321 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, Livecoin, GOPAX and AirSwap.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BigONE, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, Binance, Exmo, Radar Relay, Coinnest, DigiFinex, IDAX, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, CoinBene, ZB.COM, C2CX, BitBay, Tidex, CoinExchange, FCoin, B2BX, IDEX, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Koinex, Bancor Network, IDCM, Kucoin, TDAX, Neraex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Livecoin, DDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, Braziliex, BitForex, Poloniex, Mercatox, OKEx, ABCC, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Coinone, BitMart, GOPAX, Coinsuper, Iquant, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Ovis, COSS, TOPBTC, Independent Reserve, Zebpay, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Upbit, BX Thailand, Huobi, Kyber Network and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

