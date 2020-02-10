Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 892 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,005. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

