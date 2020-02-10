Omnia Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 442,942 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $59,958,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 385,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,008. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $148.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.